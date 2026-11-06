Bullem takes over as C’River PDP Chairman

Chief Francis Bullem

…as Party Backs Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State has ratified Chief Francis Bullem as its substantive State Chairman, while pledging loyalty to its national leader and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, and endorsing his Rainbow Coalition.

The decisions were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the party’s State Executive Committee, SEC, meeting held on Thursday at the party’s State Secretariat in Calabar.

The communiqué, signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Mike Ojisi, said the SEC acknowledged and accepted the resignation of the former State Chairman, Mr Venatius Ikem.

It said the committee approved Bullem’s nomination and subsequently ratified him as substantive chairman in line with Article 47, Sections 5 and 6 of the PDP Constitution (2017), as amended.

Vanguard gathered that the development is expected to usher in a new leadership phase for the party in the state.

The SEC also endorsed the Rainbow Coalition led by Wike, a former Rivers State governor, describing him as the party’s national leader.

The endorsement signals the state chapter’s support for the political platform he leads.

The committee expressed concern over what it described as incessant attacks on PDP members and members of other opposition parties while carrying out legitimate political activities across the state.

It condemned the attacks and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of party members to participate freely in lawful political activities.

The communiqué stressed the need for an atmosphere in which political parties and their members could operate without intimidation or harassment.

The SEC reiterated its commitment to the party’s constitutional provisions and political activities in Cross River.

It would be recalled that Ikem resigned from the PDP on October 16, citing internal divisions, a crisis of direction and leadership incoherence within the party.