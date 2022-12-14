Nigeria’s Digital Terrestrial Television, DTT, service provider, GOtv, Nigeria, yesterday, launched improved connectivity for better signals and improved viewing pleasure of all customers.

With this go-live of improved services, residents in the Gwagwalada, Nyanya, Lugbe, Mararaba, Kuje, and Karu, in the Abuja region, and in Ahoada in Rivers State, will now begin to enjoy improved viewing experience of the wide range of quality local and international programming, especially in this season with all the holiday specials and the GOtv Jolli offer to receive a GOtv decoder, a GOtenna with one-month Jolli subscription for N4,900, instead of N6,900.

In a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “We are excited with the roll-out of improved signals in these areas and confident in the assurance that residents can now enjoy quality programming on our DVB-T2 technology, which is the highest technology available for DTT with their family and friends, especially in this season.

“This will ensure that our subscribers experience the best of digital television from the comfort of their homes, complete with great picture and sound quality.”