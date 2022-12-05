By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the 2023 presidential and general elections, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for refusing to honour invitations on debate.

NNPP said it was an indication that he has nothing to tell Nigerians or he does not have the power to rule the country.

They added that if he does not appear for debate, he will surely come for election.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, the NNPP National Chairman, Professor Rufai Alkali, said that the APC presidential candidate should appear for Nigerians to hear him and his blueprint for the country.

Alkali asked him to come for debates and say something, even if it will not be clear.

According to him, the media should interrogate all the presidential candidates “as we inch closer to the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “The NNPP would continue to engage patriotic individuals and organisations that share our vision and mission to rescue Nigeria and save democracy in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our Party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, will not in any way be coerced or blackmailed to fulfill somebody’s inordinate ambition to rule Nigeria by all means.”

Recall that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar; NNPP, Rabiu Kwakwanso, and that of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, had featured on Sunday Night at a town hall meeting organised by Arise TV, Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD.

The event was in partnership with Vanguard Newspapers, Premium Times, Daily Trust, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Abuja.

But Tinubu was, again, absent.

According to Alkali, the NNPP as the Third Force has finally arrived against the backdrop that Nigerians are tired of excuses and the culture of blame games by the APC.