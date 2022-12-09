The founder of Idoma International Carnival, Chief Edwin Ochai, in this interview, explains why he initiated the annual fiesta.



What motivated you into founding Idoma International Carnival?

Well, as it is said, culture is a way of life. It is people’s identity expressed in various forms including the way they dress, the kind of food they eat, their traditions and practices etc. Through the ages, humanity has held culture sacrosanct so much so every race and tribe tries to preserve its own.Culture has become even more important in this age of globalisation.

About 10 years ago, I was pained over the way western culture was gradually eroding our own culture.

Our children hardly speak our language. We no longer listen to those stories our forefathers told us under the moonlight.

Our beautiful masquerades are going into extinction.

I felt we needed a platform to showcase our culture. Hence the birth of Idoma International Carnival, formerly known as Agila Social and Economic Carnival in Agila community in Ado LGA of Benue State about 10 years ago.

Why did you change from to Agila Social and Economic Carnival in Agila?

The transition to Idoma International Carnival took certain responsibilities.

We started out in Agila but we felty there was a need to carry the entire Idoma community along.

The Idoma people have long been involved in the transformation of the Nigerian project to its present.



The idea is to package and showcase the rich and beautiful culture of Idoma to the world.

The idea was not borne out of a sense of vanity, but out of a deep sense of responsibility to preserve the rich heritage of the Idoma Nation for posterity on the one hand, and to expose our land and people to investment opportunities, on the other hand. Thus was Agila Social & Economic Carnival founded which in time metamorphosed into Idoma International Carnival.

What has your people benefited since inception of the carnival?

Since its inception, the Idoma International Carnival has been a melting pot of culture, a virile medium that showcases various aspects of our customs and tradition such as music, dance, fashion, pageantry, cuisine and other acts and arts that are inimitably Idoma.

The Carnival has also been a veritable platform for social and economic developments. Over the years, hundreds of women and youths have been empowered through the economic component of the carnival. The fiesta has also become a platform that annually makes millionaires and stars through such activities as the Face of Idoma Beauty Pageant, Idoma Got Talent and other competitions. Similarly, several indigenous students are awarded scholarships annually as part of the educational thrust of the Idoma International Carnival.

Thankfully, the carnival has grown and garnered an international reputation. This further spurs the organisers to use the platform to showcase the tourism potentials that abound in Idomaland, with the ultimate objective to make the domain of the Idoma Nation Africa’s foremost tourist destination.

The strategic location of the Idoma homeland in the Benue basin, a gateway between Southeast and Northern Nigeria, is an incentive for Idoma indigenes and tourists alike to participate in this great end-of-year fiesta. What is more, the construction of the Loko-Oweto bridge over River Benue has further shortened the distance between the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Otukpo, the carnival town.

What is the motive behind it?

Many at first misconstrued the motive behind the Carnival, whereby it was misconstrued as political machinery, but as the years rolled by, it became clear that the agenda is one of cultural renaissance and economic empowerment. The turnout in 2019 was a testament that the carnival has been fully embraced by everyone.

Unfortunately, the carnival was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, however, a special charity for the underprivileged, tagged “Ohigbu Acholalo”― meaning, “for the sake of our people”― was held. As an effort to ameliorate the devastations of the pandemic, we had undertaken donation and distribution of relief materials, mostly foodstuffs―rice, yam, groundnut oil, palm oil, noodles and so on―to the underprivileged across Idomaland.

What are we expecting in this 10th anniversary?

Each year, the Idoma International Carnival gets better. No doubt, the 2022 edition, which is the 10th anniversary celebration, is going to be the best. We have themed it alo Gweye, which means let’s celebrate.



A lot of A-list entertainers have been lined up to thrill guest at the event.

A lot of attractions await revellers and tourists.