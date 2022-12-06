By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria will continue to prioritise aviation safety and security as critical elements to grow the industry.

President Buhari stated this on Monday in Abuja at the fourteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation event.

Buhari also said Nigeria’s participation in the open sky agreements have attracted huge Investments into the aviation sector.

“Nigeria continues to champion the cause of aviation safety, security and facilitation throughout the Continent with our on-going support on the comprehensive regional implementation plan for Aviation Security and the Human Resources Development Fund, HRDF, plans” he said.

President Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

He also said Nigeria’s focus leveraging public private partnership, is also yielding results.

“Nigeria has adopted a Civil Aviation Policy cantered on liberalization and Public Private Partnership, PPP, initiatives. This has resulted in significant growth of the industry, including huge investments in the Nation Airports which has increased our airports capacities and growth of the domestic airline industry” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, reiterated that the Nigerian aviation sector is still one of the fastest growing sectors and impacting new jobs.

In his opening remarks, the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the ICAO events are a unique opportunity to share experiences.

“Since the establishment of this unique global negotiation event by ICAO in 2008, ICAN events have provided participating States with a central congregating point to conduct bilateral, regional or multilateral air services negotiations that result in Air Services Agreements between member States.”

Nuhu also said it provides a global stage for networking opportunities for policy makers, regulators, service providers and other industry stakeholders.