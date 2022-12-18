By Chioma Obinna

To contribute to the growth and learning of individuals, a Civil Organisation, CSO, Voice Nigeria Social Justice Community of Practice has launched a new compendium of learning on social justice designed to serve as a guide as well as contribute to the growth, learning, teams and organisations within the space.

Evidence from the compendium showed that national insecurity has vastly increased vulnerabilities to human brutality of violated victims while injustice preys upon marginalised opportunities and inequalities.

The compendium which are evidences shared by several organisations with Voice Nigeria Social Justice Community further indicates that in most cases, victims are targeted because of social justice needs.

Speaking during a virtual event to officially launched the document on social justice, the Chief Executive Officer, Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative, YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara said: “Despite the #EndSARS movement of 2020, violation of the rights of citizens is still on the increase, and it is important that more Nigerians are encouraged to move from bystanders to activists.”

Nwagbara explained that the resource material is a compendium of experiences from grantees, especially those whose interventions centre on human rights abuses of Nigerians by law enforcement agencies.

Each member organisation had something to write from the experiences gathered in the process of project implementation which was followed by a three days stakeholder validation workshop.

The workshop was organised in July, with stakeholders drawn from the National Human Rights Commission, the media, Nigeria Bar Association, law enforcement agencies, and other civil society organisations.

“Several organisations working on diverse areas of social justice across Nigeria have captured and documented their on-field and off-field experiences, sharing their learnings to support as many people or groups who wish to work in the social justice space in this invaluable resource.

“As a thriving community of practice (COP) on social justice supported by Voice Nigeria, this resource also captures multi-sectoral views from a wide variety of stakeholders across the social justice space.

“This took place in July 2022 when the CoP hosted a well-attended national stakeholder’s engagement forum which drew representatives from law enforcement agencies, government MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies), legal luminaries, and a vast array of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from across the length and breadth of the country.”

The compendium is divided into three parts. The first part titled Understanding Social Justice in Nigeria seeks to set a context for the social justice milieu in Nigeria and beyond. It shares a primer on the concept, background and principles of social justice as well as the legal framework within which social justice operates.

“The second part of the document on Tools and Tactics for Effective Social Justice Advocacy looks at ways in which key approaches can be employed to achieve results in Social Justice Advocacy. These include practical how-to tips on media advocacy, community organising, advocacy in the most unlikely places as well as ensuring an effective feedback mechanism and citizen engagement.

“The final part is hinged on Advancing Social Justice in Nigeria. It considers issues such as how to bridge the confidence gap in social justice advocacy in Nigeria by addressing the problem of trust deficit between the Nigeria Police Force and citizens.

“Using the conflict-prone North East as a case study, another chapter shares guidelines on how to advance social justice advocacy in Nigeria,” Nwagbara stated.