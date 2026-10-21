Fasoranti was a custodian of Yoruba values — Afenifere

Pa Fasoranti

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday described its late leader emeritus, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as a custodian of Yoruba values.

Afenifere, in a statement jointly signed by its Leader and General Secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and Mr Alade Rotimi-John, respectively, said Fasoranti would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the organisation’s founding ideals.

The group also commended the late elder statesman for devoting much of his life to the pursuit of a just, equitable and progressive Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The leadership of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, announces with profound grief the passing into eternal glory of its revered Leader Emeritus and Patriarch, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti.

“Pa Fasoranti will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to Afenifere’s founding ideals and enduring values of justice, fairness, equity, equality, democracy, and a life of abundance for all. His remarkable life exemplified selfless service to his community in Akure, Ondo State, Yorubaland, and Nigeria.

“A respected elder statesman, nationalist, and custodian of Yoruba values, Papa devoted much of his life to the pursuit of a just, equitable, and progressive Nigeria. His steadfast belief in democratic governance, social justice, and the welfare of the people made him a prominent voice in the continuing struggle for a society founded on fairness, accountability, and shared prosperity.

“As one of the foremost surviving representatives of Nigeria’s pre-independence political generation, Pa Fasoranti witnessed the evolution of the Nigerian state and assessed the performance of successive governments against the aspirations of the country’s founding generation.

“Through press statements, interviews, and public interventions, he consistently articulated his convictions about Nigeria’s development, democratic journey, and unfinished national aspirations. His contributions remain a valuable body of thought for present and future generations.

“Papa lived a long, purposeful, and fulfilling life, leaving behind a legacy of principled leadership, steadfast service, and fidelity to the ideals he cherished. Afenifere is immensely proud of his contributions and the enduring example he has set for generations of Yoruba people and Nigerians.

“As we mourn this monumental loss, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Akure, the government and people of Ondo State, Afenifere members worldwide, and all Nigerians who drew inspiration from his life and convictions.”