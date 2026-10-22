Deji of Akure mourns Fasoranti, says he was more than elder statesman

Pa Fasoranti

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has mourned the death of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing him as more than an elder statesman and a father figure whose contributions to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria would endure.

The monarch, in a statement in Akure, Ondo State, said the late Fasoranti was a custodian of wisdom, a champion of progressive ideals and a respected voice in the struggle for justice, democratic governance and the advancement of the Yoruba people.

He expressed profound sorrow over the death of the revered elder statesman, educationist and pan-Nigerian, who died at the age of 100.

Oba Aladelusi said Fasoranti’s passing marked the end of an extraordinary chapter in the history of Akureland, Ondo State and Nigeria.

“Baba’s life was a resounding testament to the enduring values of integrity, discipline, courage, patriotism and selfless service to humanity,” the monarch said.

He noted that Fasoranti’s contributions to education, public administration and Nigeria’s democratic journey would remain an enduring part of the country’s history.

According to him, Fasoranti, as an educationist, understood the transformative power of knowledge, while his public service reflected a commitment to the development of Ondo State.

The monarch also praised his role as a pro-democracy advocate and leader of Afenifere, saying he remained steadfast in his convictions and devoted to the pursuit of a just and equitable society.

For Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladelusi said, Fasoranti had championed several developmental aspirations, including the establishment of a teaching hospital for the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), the upgrading of the 69-year-old College of Agriculture, Akure, to a full-fledged university, and the emergence of an indigene of Akure North, Akure South or Ifedore as governor of Ondo State.

“There is no doubt that we have lost a father figure who stood tall against all odds to defend his people, the Yoruba race and the interest of the nation,” he said.

On behalf of the people of Akureland, the monarch extended condolences to Fasoranti’s immediate family, President Bola Tinubu, the Ondo State Government, the Afenifere family and Nigerians mourning the loss.

He said that although the late elder statesman had departed, the ideals he upheld and the legacy he left behind would continue to guide future generations.

“A life devoted to service does not end with death; it lives on through the institutions strengthened, the lives touched and the principles defended,” Oba Aladelusi said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Fasoranti’s soul and for God to grant his family, Akureland, Ondo State and the Yoruba nation the strength to bear the loss.