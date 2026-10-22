FUTATH mourns Fasoranti, describes him as dependable voice for justice, equity, federalism

— Says role in FUTA teaching hospital will be remembered – CMD

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH) has mourned the death of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing him as a dependable voice for justice, equity, true federalism and good governance.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Teaching Hospital, Prof. Olusegun Ojo, in a statement he personally signed, condoled with the family of the elder statesman over his passage.

The statement reads: “With heavy hearts but profound gratitude to God for an uncommon life of service, we commiserate with the immediate family of Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, the leadership and members of Afenifere, the good people of Akure, Ondo State, and the entire nation over the passage of this revered elder statesman, who died yesterday at the old and ripe age of 100 years.

“Pa Fasoranti was a teacher, school administrator, politician, pro-democracy activist, and a dependable voice for justice, equity, true federalism, and good governance.

“As a former Commissioner for Finance in the old Ondo State and, for many years, the leader of Afenifere, he served with integrity, courage, and an enduring commitment to the progress of the Yoruba people and Nigeria.

“Beyond public service, Baba was a visionary educationist whose legacy lives on through the schools he established, including Omolere Nursery and Primary School, Akure High School, and St. Frances’ Academy, Igoba.

“He shaped generations of learners and demonstrated, throughout his life, that leadership is best measured by the opportunities one creates for others.

“We particularly recall with deep appreciation his pivotal role in the actualisation of the FUTA Teaching Hospital, Akure.

“His advocacy, credibility, fatherly intervention, and personal engagement with the Federal Government were instrumental in bringing the long-awaited teaching hospital to Akure.

“This singular contribution will continue to strengthen medical education, healthcare delivery, and specialist care for the people of Ondo State and beyond.

“Pa Fasoranti lived a full, purposeful, and impactful life. He was a bridge-builder, a defender of the voiceless, and a rare statesman whose counsel transcended politics.

” Though we mourn his physical departure, we take comfort in the enduring institutions, ideals, and lives he touched.”

Prof. Ojo prayed for the family of the late Yoruba leader who died on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

“We pray that God will grant his immediate family, Afenifere, and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

The CMD prayed that “May his gentle soul find eternal rest, and may his legacy of service, education, justice, and nation-building continue to inspire present and future generations.”