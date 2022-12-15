By Efosa Taiwo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday led a delegation of the party as they paid a visit to the Governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo in the state capital.

In a video, the former vice-president could be seen exchanging warm pleasantries with Soludo who appeared excited to receive the PDP flagbearer.

It will be recalled that Soludo, some weeks back, had a spat with Atiku’s rival for the presidency, Peter Obi with Obi’s party, Labour Party and his campaign organization issuing their respective rebuttals to the former CBN governor’s statement.

Soludo had claimed in his article that Obi who is a former Anambra state governor cannot win the 2023 elections, noting that the LP standard bearer is only playing a game.