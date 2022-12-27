By Vincent Ujumadu

A middle -aged man, whose name was given as Ifeanyi Okoye, who was abducted two days to the Christmas has been found dead in Awka.

The victim, said to be an indigene of Awgbu in Orumba North local government area, was abducted at Okpuno area of the Anambra State capital and whisked away by his abductors, only for his dead body to be found on Christmas day.

The state police command has confirmed the incident, although the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga argued that it might not be a case of kidnap.

“It is a pure case of murder and it is still under investigation. We urge the witnesses where the dead body was found to volunteer information that will support the ongoing investigation.

“Preliminary information shows that the incident could be cult-related as there were marks of axe cuts on the deceased body”, he said.

The PPRO said the body has been recovered and deposited in the mortuary.