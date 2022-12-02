By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has described the acts of the Governor of Anambra state, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, as a betrayal to the Igbos at home and in diaspora, who the group said had much expectations from the Governor but have been dashed in a brief period.

The group also condemned what it said were political manipulation and deceitful measures adopted by other governors in the south east states.

WIC raised concern with the consternation generated by Igbo political leaders whom it alleged have become instruments of destruction by those who do not wish to see the Igbo given their due honor and pride of place in this Nigerian experiment.

WIC Public Relations Officer, Hon Basil Onwukwe in a statement, on Thursday, said that misguided leadership was the reason for instability in Igboland, stressing that until politicians are held accountable, the leadership space will continue to be occupied by the gullible and self-serving individuals.

“Now it has become clear to Ndiigbo that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has jettisoned his mission of solving Anambra issues for a mission to rubbish the people he campaigned to serve. The Diaspora Igbo who rooted and worked for his 2021 election to become the governor of Anambra State feel betrayed by his senseless attempt to deliver the Igbo to their adversaries on a platter.

“Diaspora Igbo who saw the emergence of gov Soludo as a blessing for the Igbo nation, especially at this time when oneness of purpose is desired across southeastern state lines, now see otherwise.

“The overzealousness of Igbo governors to impress the Nigerian political caliphates in Abuja has destroyed Igbo political class. This dereliction of duty has caused a serious leadership vacuum in Igboland, where the politicians have become emasculated by the same political contraptions prescribing service to a horse race at the detriment of the Igbo people.

“This spurious act from Governor Chukwuma Soludo to wreak havoc against his kinsman is what governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State did to Hon Emeka Ihedioha accusing him of rejecting the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, while as siting governor all he is doing is flaring nerves against his political opponents.

“World Igbo rejects the fooling suggestion of Governor Soludo of Anambra state to begin negotiation with his darling political frontliners. This is the height of insult to the Igbo psyche after playing second fiddle from the inception of the first republic without genuine improvement.

“Governor Soludo has remained frozen to mundane Nigerian politics and refused to wake up but drowning in the same ocean of confusion with his fellow political class. World Igbo Congress, in concert with all its organs and affiliates around the world vehemently condemns Governor Soludo’s shameful recommendation,” Onwukwe said.

