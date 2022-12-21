By Juliet Umeh

Technology company, Qualcomm Incorporated has strategized with a suite of mentorship, education, and training programmes to improve the African technology ecosystem with the launch of African Innovation Platform.

According to the tech company, the with the collaboration from government stakeholders, the platform will provide resources and support for local universities, small-to-medium sized startups, and grant participants,exposing them to Qualcomm Technologies’ engineers and its state-of-the-art capabilities suite for mobile platforms and technologies, including 4G, 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning.

Senior Vice President & President, Europe/Middle East and Africa, Qualcomm Europe, Mr. Enrico Salvatori said: “The Africa Innovation Platform will stimulate innovation around product development, inspire learning, fuel research, and increase awareness around the value of intellectual property throughout the continent.

“At its core, Qualcomm is a research and development, R&D engine, and we are proud this programme will simultaneously inspire the next generation of inventors, while also fuelling the broader technology ecosystem.”

Also, a firm advocate of innovation, African Telecommunications Union, ATU, explained that Qualcomm representatives will engage and collaborate with governments, trade associations, and other key stakeholders throughout the continent, including its platfrm to launch the Africa Innovation Platform.