By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Joe Unuame, and his driver, have died in a car accident.

The deceased were said to be on their way to the flag off of the PDP Campaign in Patani, Patani Local Government Area when the incident occured.

They died around the Umeh junction of the East/West Road, after Unuame’s Toyota black Jeep had a head-on collision with a tanker.

Sources said the driver died on the spot, while Unuame was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.