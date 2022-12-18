.

By Jimitota Onoyume

About 154 ex-militants from Delta and Ondo states have pleaded with the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Major-General Barry Ndiomu Rtd, to re-absorb them into the amnesty programme.

A statement in Warri, Delta State, by Oghorie Daniel, on behalf of the agitators, said their former camp leaders allegedly replaced their names with that of their wives, girlfriends and relations.

They further urged the amnesty boss to reintegrate them, adding that they were aware he had dropped the fictitious names from the payroll.

“The ex-militants are aware that their monthly allowance which the camp leaders have been diverting into their designated accounts has been put on hold by the new coordinator.

“We are also aware that the camp leaders are protesting to the office of the PAP to release the money put on hold, which was originally meant for us. We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to ensure that the money is not released to the camp leaders but to us, the legally admitted ex-militants.”