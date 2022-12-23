By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Government has set up a 7-man committee for the upgrade of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, to University of Management Sciences and Technology.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu, said that the Council took the decision in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all Polytechnics should either be converted to Universities or be affiliated to existing Universities.



The 7- Man committee include: Professor Micheal Favorite – Chairman, Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, Pastor Olufemi Agagu, Dr. Olawunmi Ilawole, Professor Christy Ijagbemi and Mr. Gani Ogundahunsi – Secretary.



Also, on chieftaincy stools, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akinwumi Sowore, stated that the Council also approved about five Chieftaincy Stools in five communities, adding that three of them are warrant chiefs, to enable the ministry commence selections in the various local governments.



Sowore noted that the Council has approved warrant chiefs for Igbesi Oloto, Okitipupa local government, warrant chiefs for the chieftaincy of Ojuala in Ese Odo local government and Alaaye of Aye as a monarch.



“The Council also approved the stool of Akunu in Akoko, the Chieftaincy title is Oluwade, all these approvals were given by the Council for the onward or transmission to the ministry for appointments of both the Obas and warrant chiefs.

He added that “It is a landmark for us today at the ministry after proper endorsement and clearance from the ministry of Justice, the government is committed to further approval for the chieftaincy in the state as we have massive installation already going on” End