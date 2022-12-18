.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Ike Ibeh, on Sunday said Nigerians now want to actualise positive change in the country through the presidential ambition of the labour party candidate, Mr Peter Obi, come the 2023 presidential election.

Ibeh stated this to newsmen in Owerri, on the drama that has weaved round the 2023 presidential campaign in the Country.

His reason was that Obi’s campaign has become a movement as well as an idea whose time has come.

According to him, “Obi/Datti is a movement that has come to stay. An idea whose time is now. So many factors have contributed to Obi, becoming a mega star in the politics of Nigeria. Obi coming with positive disruptions. Obi phenomenon in Nigeria is positive disruptions.

“Everybody is interested in participating in the process of change. Everybody is tired of what is happening in Nigeria. Everybody is tired of the insecurity. Everybody is tired of the poor economy. Everybody is tired of poor infrastructure.

“Everybody is tired of health and education decay. And governor Peter Obi represents the new Nigeria. A new Nigeria is possible. This is beyond Peter Obi as a person. This is about Nigerians. We as Nigerians see ourselves running for president through Governor Peter Obi.”

“Everybody is contributing on a volunteer basis. You can see it for yourself when it started some people said it was four people in a room doing something on social media. Now you can see millions of people on the street calling for a change in the way things are done in the country,” he said.