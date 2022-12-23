By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has waded into the industrial dispute between the management of Promasidor and its employees, over the sack of three of their colleagues.

The aggrieved workers, through their umbrella bodies, the National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, alongside their Food Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, FOBTOB, Wednesday, shut down the Cowbell and other consumables manufacturing giant to force the management to recall the sacked employees.

It was gathered that the management had written to the Minister seeking his intervention to halt the further degeneration of the unrest.

Consequently, the Minister wrote to the leadership of the workers to suspend the industrial action.

According to sources, following the Minister’s intervention, the leaders of workers, met Thursday at the time of this report to suspend the industrial action latest Friday, (December 23, 2022.).