Our economy, security improving – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria’s economy has recovered, while security operations are delivering improved results through stronger coordination among security and intelligence agencies.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Tuesday after leading the National Communications Team to a meeting with the president in Abuja.

The delegation included the Presidential Media Team and heads of information agencies, including the News Agency of Nigeria, Nigerian Television Authority, Voice of Nigeria and National Orientation Agency.

Idris said the meeting reviewed public perception of government policies and enabled the president to provide guidance on the administration’s communication strategy.

“We thought it was important to continuously talk to Mr President, to hear from him, and to tell him what we are doing,” he said.

He said the engagement also allowed the communication team to relay citizens’ reactions to government policies while strengthening public communication.

According to Idris, Tinubu maintained that his administration’s economic reforms were beginning to produce tangible results and position Nigeria for sustained growth.

“The president has told us several times the economy is turning the corner. We now know that the economy has turned the corner,” Idris said.

He added that the president expressed confidence that security operations were improving despite persistent challenges facing parts of the country.

“Government is strategising and working with the security agencies. You can see the better coordination this time around,” Idris said.

He attributed the improved synergy among security and intelligence agencies to Tinubu’s leadership and determination to restore peace across the country.

Idris said the president also stressed sustained engagement with Nigerians to ensure government policies were clearly understood and public feedback informed decision-making.

On media relations, he said Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to press freedom while urging journalists to exercise responsibility in reporting.

“The media will continue to have freedom to do their work. But freedom also has to come with responsibility,” Idris said.

The minister said the president also called for stronger collaboration with the media to combat fake news, misinformation and disinformation, particularly with the growing influence of artificial intelligence. (NAN)