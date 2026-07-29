World Cup: Argentina president alleges US Democrats, Brazil financed ‘anti-Argentina’ campaign

Javier Milei

Argentina President Javier Milei has alleged that the wave of criticism directed at the country’s national team during and after the 2026 FIFA World Cup was part of a coordinated campaign financed by the US Democratic Party and the governments of Brazil and Mexico.

According to The Guardian, Milei made the claims during an interview with a local radio station on Sunday, more than a week after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final.

The Argentine leader argued that the backlash, which included allegations of racism among Argentina supporters and claims that FIFA favoured Lionel Messi’s side, was politically motivated.

“It was the work of progressive minds who do not want the ideas of freedom to succeed,” Milei said.

He further claimed that Brazil’s government, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, provided the largest share of the alleged funding behind the campaign.

According to The Guardian, political analysts in Argentina said Milei’s comments were an attempt to divert attention from his declining approval ratings, while others argued that the country’s real challenge was the impact of his austerity policies.

Despite the criticism, the newspaper reported that the narrative has resonated with some Argentines, including those who do not support the president.

One Buenos Aires bookseller, Pablo Torres, who told The Guardian he had never voted for Milei, said social media was flooded with attacks on Argentina during the tournament, leaving him feeling “outrage” and “disgust.”

The report also noted that allegations of racism against some Argentina supporters intensified during the World Cup.

Hours before the final, American actor Samuel L. Jackson shared an Instagram post urging Black fans not to support Argentina, describing the country as one of the world’s most racist.