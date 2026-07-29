Sulemana Abdul Samed, Ghana’s tallest man, dies at 33

Ghana is mourning the death of Sulemana Abdul Samed, widely regarded as the country’s tallest man, who died on Monday at the age of 33 after battling complications linked to Marfan syndrome.

Samed, popularly known as Awuche, passed away at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in northern Ghana, where he had been receiving treatment for infected sores on his legs. He was admitted to the facility after the wounds worsened despite ongoing medical care.

According to a family member, Sulemana Abdul Kudus, the 33-year-old had shown signs of recovery before his condition suddenly deteriorated.

“Everyone knew how generous and kind he was. From when he died until now, a lot of people are still coming to the house to find out what exactly happened,” Kudus said.

Diagnosed with gigantism in his 20s, Samed measured 7 feet 4 inches (223 centimetres) when he was assessed by the BBC in 2022. His family believes he may have grown even taller before his death.

His unusual height was the result of Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissues and caused his limbs to grow exceptionally long. The condition also forced him to abandon his ambition of becoming a driver and return to his hometown of Gambaga after living in Accra.

Speaking in an earlier interview, Samed recalled noticing unusual changes to his body at the age of 22 while working at a butcher’s shop in the Ghanaian capital.

He said his tongue first enlarged, making it difficult for him to breathe, before the rest of his body began to grow rapidly. Doctors later diagnosed him with Marfan syndrome.

Despite the physical challenges, Samed remained optimistic and became a well-known figure across Ghana. His nickname, Awuche, meaning “Let’s Go” in the Hausa language, became synonymous with Gambaga, earning the community national recognition.

“Anywhere he went, he proudly said he was from Gambaga, and people immediately recognised it as the home of Ghana’s tallest man,” Kudus said, adding that Samed’s popularity gave the community a unique identity.

In recent months, Samed had received financial support for his medical treatment from businessman Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of Ghanaian President John Mahama, who pledged to cover his hospital bills.

His family said the infected sores that led to his hospitalization were not directly caused by Marfan syndrome but were likely complications associated with the condition.

To manage the large number of expected mourners, the family has decided that Samed will be buried in Tamale rather than his hometown of Gambaga.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief, particularly in northern Ghana, where he was widely admired for his humility, generosity and resilience despite years of health challenges.

BBC