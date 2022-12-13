The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Umalokun Deck in Ughelli, Delta State during the weekend fixed bad roads and cleared grasses along the road within the town.

The social service was part of the activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the association.

Speaking during the exercise the Capoon of Umalokun Deck, Mr. Ben Mareyo said the day’s activities were part of numerous events lined up for the 70th anniversary of the NAS, noting that “while we have actualized so many of these activities, others are as proposed and will be executed in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

“In addition to ensuring a successful weekend of service to Humanity, the Umalokun Deck lined up events for a robust action plan in line with the overall goal of the NAS, “since its creation in 1952, wherein the Pyrate Confraternity has continued to be an agent of development not only to Nigerian state but to the communities across the five continents and the countries where our various chapters are located.

“it is important to state here, that as a body we are proud of the legacy that is rooted in Care, Empathy, Right and Dignity, Justice, and Ideas that are Humane, crucial, and exemplary amongst them including but not limited to the advocacy for good governance tagged #OurVotesCount, the Over 50 completed NAS medical mission since the year 2010, Save Darfur Campaign, the Hibiscus Project, NAS Charity Red Balls, NAS Street Child Project, Save Bakassi project and many other people-oriented events.

“To us, our critical driving force is positioned around a just society for humans, which we continue to uphold regardless of whichever community we find ourselves.”

On his part, the First Mate of Umalokun Deck Mr. Clement Ikpedia said the unique gesture was to prevent the apparent occurrences of accidents and hazards at those stretches of the road as the number of potholes around those areas pose great dangers to motorists plying that route.

While a member of the project committee of the association in the deck Mr. Samuel Eyengho in his remark said over the years the association has waxed stronger and the members continue to join hands with like minds to confront the ills militating against the attainment of a just society.