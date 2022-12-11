By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has thrown its weight behind the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) Zaria,Prof.Jeffrey Tsware Barminas over his tenure in office.

NANS , in a statement by the National Secretary General,Comrade Usman Baba Kankia, said few days ago, there was misconception over the DG’s tenure in office that became a popular topic among groups and persons of interest.

He said “NANS as a responsible organization and voice of the voiceless submitted a letter to the DG/CEO seeking clarification on the allegations of tenure expiration, corruption and nepotism as well as to seek clarity that will enable NANS take decision on concrete and reliable information.”

He said while awaiting the response of the DG/CEO, they also carried out their independent findings and came to the conclusion that the allegations of nepotism, staff victimization and corruption were misleading, untrue, unverified and should therefore be ignored.

“While we are on it, the Director General responded comprehensively to the inquiry of NANS via a letter signed by the DG/CEO, responding in detail to all the allegations raised, to buttress his submission, the letter was accompanied with supporting documents and everything needed to be understood by NANS is now in clear perspective.”

“Prof. Jeffrey was first appointed DG via a letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) dated 18th April, 2017 for a period of 4 years, subsequently in appreciation of his sterling performance in office, this appointment was renewed on 24th March, 2021 via a letter signed by the Honorable Minister (State) of Science and Technology. It is however inconceivable for anybody to suggest that the DG is occupying office illegally as his appointment is subsisting untill the expiration of his 2nd tenure.”

“It is imperative to state that since the inception of his tenure, the DG has repositioned NARICT to deliver on the mandate establishing the institution to further research in areas of Chemical Technology, Entrepreneurship, National Security and has impacted positively on the Nigerian economy.”

“It is important that special focus should be on steps taken by Prof. Jeffrey to actualize the mandate of NARICT, It is on this note we have summarised some of his laudable feats that we have come to find out in the course of our investigation such as:

“Promotion of competency above sectarian consideration and primordial sentiment that has now made NARICT a model for other government agencies to emulate. Under Prof. Jeffrey, National unity and cohesion has been promoted to the high table and staff now have equal opportunity to contribute their quota to advancing the course of the institution.”

“Prof. Jeffrey oversaw the construction of the NARICT Nuclear, Biological and Radiological De-Contamination Laboratories fitted to treat victims of nuclear, biological and radiological attacks in Nigeria and this has the capacity to assist Nigeria detect nuclear, radioactive and biological attack on the Nation’s territory.”

“On Infrastructure, the DG has upgraded and facelifted the face of NARICT facilities such as Administrative Offices, Research Laboratories, Libraries and many more. NARICT also witness rapid transformations of the Institutions infrastructure covering electricity, road network, water supply, drainage and many other areas witness similar midas touch of the innovative DG despite shortfall in Revenue.”

“It is on this note that we wish to State that NANS under our leadership will not allow ourselves to be swayed by a malicious narrative against a tested and patriotic man that has dedicated his life to the service of our dear nation.”

“We are against corruption and we are committed to advocating and promoting good governance at all levels, as such we will never support corrupt elements in government. But where there is a clear misinformation about happenings, we owe ourselves and the society a duty to get to the bottom of the matter in order to get the facts and set the records straight.”

The Nigerian Students therefore passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Prof. Jeffrey Tsware Barminas as the Director General of NARICT for his exemplary leadership and track record of performance, and called on the government to allocate more resources and pay great attention to the needs of critical institutions like the National Research Institution for Chemical Technology.