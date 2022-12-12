By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, yesterday promised that he will stop at nothing in contributing to the social, economic and human development of not just Anambra state, but Nigeria as a whole.

Dr Moughalu disclosed this while receiving the Honorary Doctorate Degree award in Public Administration from Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, also promising that he will not let the University down in the trust bestowed on him, rather he will continue to do more and more for the Nation.

A statement issued on Sunday in Onitsha by NIWA, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, said that elated Dr Moghalu will be spurred to do more through NIWA to positively affect Nigerians through making the waterways safe and assisting them in their businesses on the water, just as to generate revenues for government through the activities of NIWA.

Conferring the award of Doctor in Public Administration on Moghalu, at the 7th Convocation ceremony of the University on Saturday 10th December 2022, the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Uwakwe Augustine Amadikwa, disclosed that the Managing Director of NIWA, was selected for the Honorary Doctorate Degree award (Honoris Causa) for his track record in Public Office and contribution to national development.

Responding, NIWA, Managing Director, said, I Chief Dr. George Moghalu, want to use this opportunity to thanked the University for finding me worthy of this Honorary Doctorate Degree award in Public administration, and i promised to do more in my contribution to the social, economic and human development of not just Anambra state, but Nigeria as a whole. And he will not let the University down in the trust bestowed on him, rather, i will continue to do more and more for the nation.