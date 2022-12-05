The Director of Publicity of the Asiwaju Tinubu Nucleus Group (ATNG), Mr Lukemon Owolabi, has described Peter Obi and Labour Party’s manifesto as weak in substance and lacking in vision.

In a recent statement made available to the press, Mr Owolabi noted that asides from plagiarising other policy documents, the labour party manifesto lacks depth and is incapable of addressing the challenges faced by Nigeria.

“Having read through the 70-page document, I can confidently say that Obi’s so-called manifesto is full of fairy tales and betrays his lack of understanding of critical national issues,” Mr. Owalabi said.

He added that “On one hand, Obi highlighted several initiatives in the document that this current administration is already implementing.

“And where he wasn’t rephrasing what is already being done, he is proposing unrealistic programs that are populist and deceptive.”

Additionally, Mr Owolabi compared the Labour Party’s manifesto to that of the APC, describing it as the difference between light and day. He said, “if you study the renewed hope document, you will see the painstaking effort and the quality of thought that went into putting together a visionary and pragmatic manifesto that will transform our nation.

“Asiwaju did not just assign experts to draft a document; a great deal of what makes up the renewed hope manifesto combines his experience and vision for Nigeria.”