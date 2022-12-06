Kwara state Governor, Mallam Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq has chided APC lawmakers in the state for not performing as expected despite getting huge allocations.

The governor, who is popularly called, Ramoni, said this during a campaign flag-off in Babaloma, Ifelodun LG said. According to him, out of all 24 members of this 9th Assembly, only Owolabi has been able to carry out few empowerments for his Constituents. He said the rest lawmakers have not done as expected.

The Governor who spoke in Yoruba language to his audience said he is surprised that the people are enjoying enpowernments from only Owolabi despite having 23 other APC lawmakers elected by the people.

He said “only one (Owolabi) is coming back to his Constituents with empowerments.”

“It even amazes me how Owolabi is doing all these, he and other members of the House are earning same salary, what’s now the difference?” The Governor queried rhetorically.

He further noted that other lawmakers in the House are not performing as expected.

He added that while Owolabi is working, others are not working. “Only Owolabi is not poketing his own, you can see he’s wearing lace.”

Just few days back, President Muhammadu Buhari had also said that state governors should conduct local government elections to empower their people and chase away poverty.

President Buhari said the fund meant for local government areas in the country are being diverted by Governors while people wallow in hardship.

Critiques have said that it is clear that the apc-led administration in the state has done poorly especially as 2023 elections is in the offing .