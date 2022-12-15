By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele

The Kaduna State Government and the French Development Agency, AFD, have joined forces to improve the livelihood of residents of Kaduna metropolis through the implementation of the state’s first Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, project.

This was contained in a statement and made available to Vanguard Thursday afternoon by the media attache to the French Embassy, Onyinye Madu in Abuja.

Madu explained that the development was in line with France’s commitment towards achieving the 2030 Agenda, with the Federal Ministry of Finance signing of an agreement with AFD providing for a £110 Million facility to Kaduna State in order to develop a state-of-the-art Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, system.

According to Madu, the investment came as an collaborative effort to improve the living conditions of residents of Kaduna Metropolis through the development of sustainable urban mobility.

The statement read: “The BRT system will help make the mobility system of Kaduna city safe, affordable and more reliable, while improving its accessibility to residents.

“It is estimated that a minimum of 100,000 inhabitants will have direct access to the BRT corridor, while 160,000 passengers are expected to commute daily on the system. The project will have positive impacts on climate change resulting in the savings of 45,000 tons of CO² equivalent per year, an improvement in air quality and reduced road congestion.

“Kaduna Metropolis is a fast-growing and developing economic center, gateway to the North and South of Nigeria with major connections to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Its population is estimated at 1.3 million and is expected to double by 2030 to reach 3 million.

“Under the combined pressure of demographic and economic development, the travel demand will keep rising in the coming years. Despite encouraging initiatives carried out by KDSG, mobility remains characterized by structural challenges, including an unregulated paratransit industry, lack of mass public transit system, gaps in terms of infrastructures and maintenance facilities.

“The Kaduna BRT Project is the Transport Component of the ambitious Urban Renewal Program of Kaduna State Government. It is being implemented by the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA) and will overhaul the public transport system in the metropolis towards a more effective service.

“The project’s output includes the delivery of a 24km-BRT system with segregated lanes, 30 bus stations, street lighting, pedestrian crossing facilities, bus depot, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facilities and the purchase of 120 articulated 18-meter buses. The project will help set up sustainable operations of the BRT system through various engineering studies, the strengthening of KADSTRA and the transition of informal operators into the newly created bus industry.

“Through project implementation, KADSTRA will have the opportunity of sharing experiences with recognised and well-established transport regulatory agencies including Ile-de-France Mobilité in Paris and the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) in Lagos, whom AFD has been supporting since 2010.

“The KBRT Project will help shape the face of Kaduna into an attractive modern and dynamic city that will attract investors both local and foreign to the state.”