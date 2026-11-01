2027: Otti warns supporters against disrupting opposition campaigns

Threatens arrest for anyone obstructing rival parties

By Steve Oko & Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has warned Labour Party supporters against disrupting the campaign activities of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that he has not authorised anyone to interfere with their democratic rights.

Otti said anyone found obstructing rival political parties from holding lawful rallies or other campaign activities would face arrest, irrespective of party affiliation.

The governor gave the warning on Sunday in Umuahia while flagging off the Labour Party’s 2027 campaign in the state, where he stressed that political competition must be conducted within the confines of the law.

He said opposition parties were free to use public facilities, including stadia, provided they followed the necessary procedures, obtained relevant approvals and paid the stipulated fees.

Otti added that he had directed security agencies to ensure that no political group was prevented from carrying out legitimate campaign activities.

“I have since given a public directive, and I am repeating it here, that opposition parties should not be restricted from the use of public facilities, including the stadium, once they apply and obtain the necessary approvals,” he said.

Addressing party loyalists, the governor warned that membership of the ruling party would not confer immunity on anyone who attempted to undermine the democratic process.

“You do not have my mandate to attack people or to stop people from campaigning.

“Security agencies have been mandated to arrest and deal decisively with anyone who attempts to obstruct any political group from holding their legitimate activities, even if they are Labour Party members. I hope I am heard clearly,” he said.

Beyond campaign conduct, Otti challenged opposition parties to focus their campaigns on policy alternatives and the future development of the state rather than personal attacks or issues he said his administration had addressed.

He argued that political debate in Abia should move beyond the payment of salaries and pensions, road construction and environmental sanitation to broader development priorities.

“Do not forget that in Abia we have gone past the era of campaigning on the payment of salaries and pensions, construction of roads or urban sanitation.

“The hygiene issues have been dealt with. If you are unable to raise your campaign pitch to the development realities of our state, you will definitely struggle to convince any informed voter,” the governor said.

He urged opposition parties to examine available performance data before making claims about the state, citing its ratings in the Citizen Satisfaction Index, State Performance Index and Fiscal Performance Ranking by governance-monitoring organisations.

“You should go and do your research first before coming out to open your mouth, because there are data everywhere to show what has been achieved. Evidently, the world knows that Abia is on the right track,” Otti said.

The governor also cited feedback from Abians at home and abroad, as well as development opportunities offered by multilateral institutions, as indications of progress under his administration.

“It would therefore be unthinkable that anyone will ever be allowed to return us to the old era of irresponsibility and misery,” he said.

Otti thanked residents for attending the campaign flag-off and urged Labour Party supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation across the state.

“This is your project, and as you return to the communities, knock on every door and remind our people that we still have a job to complete. Invite them to join the campaign so that together we can conclude the journey that began 12 years ago in faith and optimism,” he added.

The event featured the presentation of party flags to Labour Party candidates for the 2027 National and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Party members, candidates and supporters attended the ceremony, chanting solidarity songs in support of their respective candidates.