By Charly Agwam

Commissioner of Education, Bauchi State, Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, has resigned his position in the State Executive Council.

The former commissioner announced this on his verified Facebook page on Monday.

He said he had earlier sent a letter of resignation to Governor Bala Mohammed, seeking his approval to allow him attend to a call of an associate who direly needs his services.

His words: “That was my prayer as I left my office last Thursday after writing a letter to His Excellency, the Governor of Bauchi State, to allow me attend to a call of an associate who direly needs my services.

“Few minutes ago, Today, 5 December 2022, I received a letter from the Secretary to the Government conveying my release by His Excellency. In it the Secretary conveyed “the appreciation of the Executive Governor for your contribution to the Education Sector and wish you well in your future endeavour…”

“I am happy to see the peaceful ending of what have been very exacting but fruitful years and will ever remain grateful to God who stood by me until the last minute. It was natural that the above verse came to mind as I was taking a memorable snapshot of the office. I pray that he will also be with me in my new assignment.”

He thanked the governor and the people of Bauchi State for giving him the opportunity to be the Commissioner of Education.