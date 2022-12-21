By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo on Wednesday turned 45.

In honor of her special day, the mother of two revealed her lover’s identity to the public.

The actress had previously made hints that she was seeing an Igbo man, and had vowed to unveil his identity when the time was appropriate.

She made it seem like the ideal time by posting an Instagram video clip with footage and images of herself and Paulo.

In the caption, she referred to Paulo as “Obi’m,” which is a loose translation of the Igbo word meaning “my heart.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mother Alice Iyabo Ojo.. (@iyaboojofespris)

The 55-year-old, Paulo is an entrepreneur and a father of two, but the report has yet to identify if he is married.