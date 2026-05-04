I accept boxing challenge to fight Iyabo Ojo but… – Actress Lizzy Anjorin

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has agreed to a celebrity boxing challenge with fellow actress Iyabo Ojo, years after it was proposed by show promoter Paul Okoye.

This has re-ignited the long-standing feud between both Anjorin and Ojo, whose lover had initially proposed the boxing match in 2024.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Anjorin confirmed that she is ready to step into the ring but set new conditions, insisting that Paul Okoye must first face her husband, Chief Lawal, in a 10-round boxing match before she faces Ojo the following day.

“As at today, 3rd May 2026, I accept your challenge,” she wrote.

“You and Chief Lawal will fight 10 rounds non-stop in the ring. Then the next day, it will be Iyabo Ojo and me in the ring.”

Anjorin further challenged Ojo and Paulo to publicly present proof of their assets and achievements, escalating the exchange of personal accusations that has characterised their feud in recent years.

Anjorin added, “You can’t talk about your status or claimed fake riches. The last time I checked, you and Iyabo Ojo are still tenants while Chief Lawal owns estates and mansions. I challenge both of you to show your properties and achievements with proper documentation for verification.”

“Let this serve as a lesson: Never disrespect or look down on anybody. Just because we don’t show off doesn’t mean your 1943 Bentley can buy even a plot of land from our estate.”

In 2024, Okoye first initiated the idea of the celebrity boxing match between Anjorin and Ojo, with a ₦10 million prize for the winner.

Tensions between the two actresses grew in 2025 after Ojo filed a ₦1 billion defamation suit against Anjorin, although the case was later struck out on procedural grounds, with Ojo indicating plans to pursue further legal action.

The dispute between the two actresses has spanned several years, involving social media confrontations, legal tussles, and police petitions.

Last Friday, Portable lost a celebrity boxing challenge to Carter Efe in Lagos, further fuelling public interest in such contests. This makes Anjorin’s acceptance a good highlight for Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

Vanguard News