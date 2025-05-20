3 Nigerian celebrities who have joined the US military

Nigerians are known to be explorers, as such, here is a list of a few Nigerian celebrities who have joined the US military

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerians are known to be explorers as they always seek better career opportunities in foreign developed nations.

Similarly, for celebrities, it is not a hidden fact that when such opportunities also present itself, they utilise it for a means to earn more for a better living.

From actresses to actors, beauty and reality stars, Nigerian celebrities are known to switch careers for a better one.

Here is a list of a few Nigerian celebrities who have joined the US military or who have both publicly announced their enlistment in the US military.

Princess Chineke

The ex-beauty Queen, who relocated to the United States in search of greener pastures a few years ago, joined the US Army last year.

Explaining her decision, Chineke shared her deep sense of duty and gratitude toward her adopted country.

Announcing on her Instagram handle, she wrote: ” I’m an American soldier, I’m a member of a team, we are the Army and proud of our name. I answered the call of service to my country, to serve the people of United States of America. This I will defend, so help me God. God bless America.”

In an interview with Vanguard in 2023, she mentioned that she ‘left Nigeria for the United States to ‘further my education and perhaps, acquire more skills.’

She has featured in many Nollywood movies like “To Love A Sister, “Stormy Hearts’, “Masters At War” amongst others.

Mayowa Dosu

Mayowa Dosu is another Nigerian celebrity who has recently switched paths from acting to working for the US Army.

Dosu is an actress and producer with many projects to her credit.

Just as Chineke, she also made her new nationality known via her Instagram account.

She wrote: “I am an American Soldier, I am warrior and a member of a team, I serve the people of the United State and live the army values…..!

Oops!! what a journey 😌😌

Who miss me ?? Sorry I was busy being an American soldier 😎😎😎”

The US-based Nollywood actress started making movies as far back as 2005 when she starred in ‘Fears’. She has to her credit movies like ‘Mamami’, ‘Mojere’, ‘Compromise’, ‘Pawon Strippers’, ‘Lastlaugh’, ‘Valentino’.

Grace Charis Bassey (Formerly Belinda Effah)

The former Nollywood actress is the latest to be enlisted in the United States Navy, an achievement that has also earned her a U.S. citizenship.

She rose to fame in Nollywood under the name Belinda Effah and featured in several acclaimed films before taking a break from the industry.

However, Grace Bassey, formerly known as Belinda Effah, has embarked on a new chapter by joining the US Navy.

Announcing on social media, she posted a photo of herself in Navy uniform and expressing gratitude to God, her family, and her supporters. She also dedicated the milestone to her late father, a former naval commander.

Last week, I graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States,” she wrote.

Nigeria raised me, America challenged me, and I stand today stronger and more determined than ever.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning. In honour of my late father – Naval Cdr. Asido Bassey Effah.”

Recall the actress had previously revealed that she changed her name after a divine spiritual experience.

According to her, the name Belinda, which means “beautiful serpent”, was replaced with Grace following what she described as a God-given transformation.

“God changed my name to Grace after a divine encounter,” she said.

She also said the name change “reflects a personal rebranding, but not a change in her core values or identity.”

