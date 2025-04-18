JP2025: Iyabo Ojo begged me not to come in a weird way – Pretty Mike

Popular Lagos socialite and nightlife personality, Pretty Mike, has revealed that he initially planned a dramatic appearance at Priscilla Ojo’s star-studded wedding but had a change of heart after a heartfelt plea from the bride’s mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and her partner, Paulo Okoye.

Pretty Mike, who is no stranger to flamboyant and headline-grabbing entrances, recently drew backlash for attending Obi Cubana’s birthday celebration with an entourage of 51 individuals dressed as zombies—a tribute to the 51 lives lost in the recent Plateau State massacre.

Ahead of the wedding, Pretty Mike revealed that Priscilla had personally encouraged him to go big on her big day.

However, her mother and stepfather-to-be urged caution, requesting he tone things down out of respect for their Tanzanian in-laws.

In a post shared via his Instagram story, Pretty Mike explained:

“My sister, the Bride @its.priscy said I should bring the heat tonite… The Bride’s Mother @iyaboojofespris saw me some days back and begged me not to come in a weird way, that her in-laws think she is wacko enough.”

“Bride’s mother’s sugar daddy aka Obim @pauloo2104 called and asked me to tone it down small, but I should still give them a show. Some of my sisters that are on the train are rooting for me to bring fresh new attention to the atmosphere aka scatter everywhere as e dey hot.



While some are using style to say, ‘Abeg don’t chase our Tanzania in-laws away.’”

He concluded with a message to the couple’s new family ties:

“Dear Tanzania in-laws, you did not just marry our sister and daughter; you married an entire nation. You will have to take us as we come…”

