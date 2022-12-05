By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that it was not true he runs a penny-pinching campaign (not giving ‘shishi’). But that he is more concerned about using state money for public good, if elected Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

He said this on Monday at an interactive session between him and north-eastern stakeholders in Abuja.

At the event, Obi also dismissed speculations that he was secretly fighting his former principal and standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Read Also:

On the issue of frugality, Obi said: “People say we don’t give people ‘shishi’. It is not true. But I want to use your money for your good. I want to use it to educate your children and give them opportunities.

“I don’t want to steal your money. That’s not what I am doing because it is wrong. Rather, I want to be part of you and your children.

“I want you to understand that I am committed to you. I am committed to the Northeast. I am not going to be your President from Abuja.

“I am going to be your President from the Northeast. There’s no way I will not tour every single state of Nigeria. I’ll be everywhere,” he said.

Speaking also, former Secretary to Government of the Federation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr. Babachir Lawal, said the 2023 presidential poll is a must-win election because of the current state of the nation.