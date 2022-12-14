.

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

INEC Press Corps, IPC, Delta State chapter, Wednesday enjoined those who took part in the registration for Permanent Voter Card, PVCs to come out en-masse to collect their PVCs.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the State, Revd. Monday Udoh Tom, had expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the people of the state and the political parties towards collection PVCs in the state.

Chairman of IPC, Olorogun Festus Ahon, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the body, Mr Austin Oyinbode, noted that “for Nigerians to achieve the desired change, every registered voter must go to the local government and wards to collect the PVC.

“There have been series of million man Marches and campaigns in progress. Many are expressing their views on the need for change in Nigeria. But this change will only come to fruition if registered voters collect their PVCs and cast their votes on election days.

“INEC has scheduled election for February 25, 2023 for Presidency and National Assembly and March 11 for Governorship and state Assemblies. For Nigerians to get the right persons into political offices, registered voters must collect their PVCs and vote.”

The statement also noted that politicians and political party leaders should encourage their members and supporters to go out and collect their PVCs, because without the collection of the PVCs and voting, the desired change will remain an illusion.

Stressing the need for Nigerians to wake up and see collection of PVCs as the beginning of change in Nigeria, Ahon noted that though everyone is busy with business ventures, “They should all endeavour to create time out of their busy schedules and go to the INEC local government offices and collect their PVCs.”

He also pleaded with INEC staff at the local government and ward levels to assist the people in whatever ways they can so that everyone will collect their PVCs without stress.