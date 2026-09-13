Ember months of miracles, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we give God thanks for life. Indeed thanksgiving for life should be done everyday. For we do not own the air we breathe, it belongs to the Almighty God, the creator of heaven and earth.

As we progress in the ember months, it should be seen as the months of pleasant surprises.

The question is, what are your spiritual eyes seeing? What you see is what you get.

At a time like this that the year is drawing close to an end, you need to either be more serious with your prayer life or begin to give thanks to God for the miracles you are expecting.

Brethren, perhaps, people see your case as hopeless, it shouldn’t bother you because when they see your case as hopeless, that is when the Helper of the helpless steps in.

Ecclesiastes 9 vs. 4 ( NIV) tells us “ Anyone who is among the living has hope- even a live dog is better off than a dead lion”.

The Holy Bible has numerous examples of people whose cases are hopeless but when the Helper of the helpless, JESUS, stepped in, their stories of lamentations became stories of celebration.

Peter the fisherman had tried all night to catch fish, which was his means of livelihood, but caught nothing.

He was about to leave the river side frustrated when the Lord Jesus came and asked to allow him use his boat to preach.

Of course the boat was empty, so he gave it to Jesus for use.

Luke 5 vs. 4-7 completes the story.

“ When he had finished speaking, he said to Simon, “ Put out into deep water, and let down the nets for a catch”.

Simon answered, “ Master we’ve worked hard all night and haven’t caught anything. But because you say so, I will let down the nets”.

When they had done so, thy caught such a large number of fish that their nets began to break.

So they signaled their partners in the other boat to come and help them, and they came and filled both boats so full that they began to sink”.

Beloved, have you been praying, fasting and sowing seeds, don’t lose hope, the results of your sacrifice would surprise you when the LORD steps in.

Today, there are people who have labored like Peter and got nothing.

They work so hard but never get promoted rather; those that know how to cut corners get promoted. Be strong in faith and trust in God. Do not join them if you can’t beat them. When God visits you, you would surely overtake them. Yours will end in joy while theirs would end with unpleasant consequences.

Brethren, there are conditions that you need to apply before your status can change.

Job 8 vs. 5-7: “ But if you will look to God and plead with the Almighty, If you are pure and upright, even now he will rouse himself on your behalf and restore you to your rightful place. Your beginnings will seem humble so prosperous will your future be”.

Sister, are you still single? Are you seen as overdue for marriage? Wait on the Lord. Resist the temptation to have a child with a married man. It may give you temporary relief but the end could be a tear without end.

Have you found yourself in a situation that you have been married for years without children? Are people calling you barren? Do not be distracted, your mockers would soon rejoice with you.

The September Holy Ghost Night of the Redeemed Christian Church of God recorded amazing testimonies.

I’ll share that of Mrs. Olusola Olonode .

She said, “ December 2023, I was Divinely promoted from being a Miss to a Mrs. at the age of 48. And then last year convention ( 73rd Annual Convention of RCCG. It holds in August) I took in. Around September, I went for a scan and the doctor said, I think I can see twins. I said that is not bad, even if it is one. At least they will stop calling me Mummy Sola ( Sola is her name). So, I had to go to another scan and I met another doctor but the same hospital. He said, I think I am seeing three. I said, three, three what? He said three babies. I said okay. That’s fine.

Before the next scan, I had a crisis, I was bleeding and I had to go for another scan. I met the same doctor and he said, how many babies did I tell you the last time. I said, three. I thought with the blood that I saw, may be one is gone.

He (the doctor) said I am seeing four. I said four?. He spelt it four. Today, to the glory of God, I am here with the babies, two boys, two girls at the age of 50. Praise the LORD!”.

Expectedly, the mammoth crowd began to praise the Lord.

Brethren, there are a number of lessons to learn from this testimony.

Note she got married at the age of 48. This is past the age of 45 that doctors usually say a woman has reached menopause. Secondly, at that age, her siblings, neighbours and even friends would have written her off as one that can never get married let alone have biological children. However, she didn’t give up, she continued to trust in the Lord.

She got married when the LORD visited her. She conceived and doctors didn’t see the babies at once.

Would you say that the scan machine was faulty? No. The Lord hid the babies and decided to make them visible at his own time.

Did you also note that when she thought she had lost a baby, the fourth baby became visible?

May the Lord shield your miracle from your enemies in Jesus name.

God is beyond human comprehension.

Brethren, at the age of 50 God gave her four children at once.

Isn’t that an overflow of blessings?

Ordinarily, it would take a woman 8-12 years to have four children but God gave her in one day.

What this woman got was a turn around made possible as a result of her total trust in the Lord.

What if she stopped attending church services? Would she have been divinely promoted from single to married?

God changed her name. God gave her a new song.

The Lord turned her years of weeping into joy within two years.

Her story is a confirmation of the word of God in Psalm 30 vs. 5 : “ For his anger endureth but for moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning”.

Her years of weeping ended when the Jesus stepped in.

The LORD stepped in because she remained connected to the LORD.

She maintained her relationship with God. She shunned distractors.

Brethren, hope is not lost when you are alive and you put your trust in God.

Refuse to fear the ember months; they should be the months of fulfillment for you as long as you are connected with Christ.

Key into the testimony of Mrs. Olusola Olonode and connect with the right Anointing.

God is able to do for you more than you expect.

Keep the ember months in focus for answers to your prayers.

The Lord reigns over all challenges.

Shalom!