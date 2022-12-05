By Prince Okafor

Producer and distributor of spices for food, dairy, confectionary and related industries, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, has introduced food texture and stabiliser systems to the Nigerian market.

A food stabiliser, when added to food products helps to preserve or even enhance the natural texture, taste, feel-in-the-mouth and presentation of the food, among others. Food stabilisers are particularly employed in bakeries, the dairy industry, confectionary industry, sauces, in meat processing as well as oil and fat applications.

According to Kojo Brifo, Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, “The current food situation globally and in Nigeria particularly, makes it imperative for the food industry to become increasingly innovative, if we are to achieve the objective of staving off hunger and poverty in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Freddy Hirsch texture and stabiliser solutions, help to preserve food and minimize wastage and in so doing, help to optimize value for every Naira spent on food.

“They help to make food more enticing and therefore more appetizing.” These features, said Brifo, impact positively on all segments of the overall food value chain, translating to enhanced value for all the operatives – from food producers and distributors to caterers and most importantly, consumers.

“It’s also the end-result of many years of research and development and they reflect a commitment by our organization to continue to provide unparalleled value to the food industry in Nigeria and across West Africa.

“The stabilizers have been lauded by the several food companies including bakeries and ice-cream companies which have begun using them.

“We are very encouraged by the positive feedback we continue to receive from the several bakeries, ice-cream companies, dairy companies and others which have begun using these stabilisers.

“We are not resting on its laurels and will continue to innovate in order to deliver value to all stakeholders.

“Our vision is to emerge as an indispensable intermediary in the food value chain in Nigeria and the rest of West Africa, providing end-to-end solutions for the entire food industry.”