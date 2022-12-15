As the 2023 general elections draw close, the leadership of Kunukunuma Federated Community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, has called on the Governor of the State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to complete the community’s abandoned road project if the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) wants their votes.

This much was disclosed by the Chairman of the community, Chief Moses Bebenimibo (JP), during a media chat on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, on the state of development of the community and other related issues.

Chief Moses, who is also the PDP Ward Secretary in Gbaramatu, noted that since the inception of the ruling party in the State, the people of Kunukunuma have always delivered block votes to the party, but with no tangible results to show for it.

He lamented the neglect of the community by the Okowa’s administration in terms of tangible infrastructures, particularly the only road project which he alleged has been abandoned despite the visit by engineers from the state government to carry out on-the-sight inspections of the project in the community as well as the commissioning of other projects in neighbouring communities.

According to Chief Moses “The only road project allocated to Kunukunuma Federated Community by the Governor Okowa administration has been abandoned. And after many complaints, the governor sent engineers to inspect the road project.

“After engineers visited our community to look at the project more than seven months ago, since then no presence of any contractor to continue the road project. From the look of things we assumed the project has been abandoned,” Chief Moses alleged.

The Secretary of the PDP Ward in Gbaramatu Kingdom appealed to the party’s leadership and the governor to expedite action towards the continuation of the road project as the patience of the people is growing thin with each passing day.

“Since inception, it’s PDP we know. But if the leadership of the party and governor Okowa doesn’t put the road project in order, then we will think of who we are going to give our block votes to, in order for our road to be completed,” Chief Moses cautioned.