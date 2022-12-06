Nigerian singing sensation Daniel Chris popularly known as Da Chris is quite a captivating talent whose sojourn into the music industry began at a tender age.



Da Chris who hails from Rivers State is currently signed on to London Boys Records (LBR) and he takes center stage with this new song titled “Chop Life”.

“Chop Life” is a bubbly song which gets one hooked from the first kick. The record encompasses multiple instruments from African drums, acoustic guitar to saxophone and piano melodies which gives it its unique form.

The message embedded in the song basically intimates the listener on the concept of Y.O.L.O (You Only Live Once), meaning that life is meant to be enjoyed to the fullest whenever one gets the chance to.