By John Alechenu

The Atiku-Okowa Campaign is upbeat about its prospects of clinching the Presidency come 2023.

A leading member of the campaign, Chille Igbawua, said this in Abuja, yesterday.

He explained that while it was true that there were internal challenges within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the fact remains that the party was still one indivisible entity without factions.

Igbawua said: “Yes, we have intra-party conflict but we have internal conflict resolution mechanism which is dealing with the issues.

“We have issues but there is no where, even in the states where we have these issues that we have factions. We are growing stronger in those states and even in states where we didn’t win in 2019.

“Our candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s interest in providing leadership for this country is because he has a stake in it. He has invested in this country, he has businesses, he has family members living in various parts of Nigeria, he is interested in providing security for lives and property of every Nigerian.”

He dismissed speculations that the Labour Party would cause the PDP sleepless nights in Southern Nigeria, especially in the South South and the South East.

Igbawua said, “Our Presidential running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is from the South South, all the states in this zone are PDP states we don’t have problems there.

“The Labour Party is a party for the future, the 2023 election is going to be an issue based election, we are confident that our candidate will win in a free and fair contest.”