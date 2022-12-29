By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has reacted to a video of her currently making headlines as regards her performance at this year’s Afrochella in Ghana.

In the viral video, Ayra Starr was seen on stage performing when she accidentally fell to the ground.

The singer did not let this stop her, as she quickly got up and continued her performance like nothing happened.

Reacting to the incident, Ayra Starr took to her Twitter page in a deleted tweet to warn the organizers of the show.

She wrote, “Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artiste performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful.

“I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling.” I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling 😭😭😭— Celestial being (@ayrastarr) December 29, 2022