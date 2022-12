The semifinal World Cup match between Argentina and Croatia has drawn the biggest crowd in the nongoing Qatar World Cup. 88, 966 fans are here watching the match.

Argentina are 3-0 up with goals from Messi and two from Alvarez. Argentina are overwhelming on the stands and o n the pitch.

The fans are about 45,000 here. They seized the magnificent Lusail Stadium, cheering loudly and creating scenes that have made photographers also focus on them.