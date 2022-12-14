By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Tuesday, rewarded athletes that won gold, silver, and bronze medals for the state at the just concluded 21st National Sports Festival in Delta State with millions of naira.

It would be recalled that the State emerged eight at the end of the festival with 15 gold, 18 silver and 37 bronze medals.

The state presented 425 athletes, 55 coaches, and 44 support officials and personnel for the sports festival, while it participated in 29 events at the festival, both in male and female categories.

Receiving the state contingent at the Oba Complex , Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun, commended them for their excellent performance during the sporting events.

The governor announced N1,000,000 for each of the 15 gold medals won and announced additional rewards of N1million each for two gold medalists to encourage them more.

He also rewarded winners of each of the silver medals with N500,000 while placing N250,000 on each of the 37 bronze medals won.