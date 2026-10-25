Taraba Govt mobilizes emergency relief, food supplies to Binnari after bandit attack

Kefas

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Taraba State Government has deployed emergency relief materials to Binnari community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, less than 24 hours after a deadly bandit raid left more than forty residents dead and several households displaced.

The rapid humanitarian intervention was executed on the direct directive of Governor Agbu Kefas, who mandated immediate state assistance to cushion the hardships faced by survivors of the Friday afternoon incursion.

A high-powered government delegation led by the Executive Secretary of the Taraba State Emergency Management Agency (TSEMA), Dr. Audu Echuseh, arrived in the community on Saturday to coordinate the distribution of relief items and assess the extent of property destruction.

The assessment team included the members representing Karim Lamido Constituencies at the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Anas Shuaibu Didango and Hon. Abner Shittu; the Vice Chairman of Karim Lamido Local Government Council, Alhaji Uba Munyarda; alongside traditional rulers and community stakeholders.

Addressing grieving residents during the distribution of supplies which included food grains, mattresses, blankets, and essential non-food items, Dr. Echuseh conveyed Governor Kefas’s deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

She stated: “We are here on behalf of the Taraba State Government to show solidarity and provide immediate succour to our brothers and sisters in Binnari. His Excellency has directed that no victim of this dastardly act be left unattended to.

“This is just the first phase of our intervention. The government is fully committed to providing necessary humanitarian support while collaborating with security agencies to ensure long-term stability and security in the area.”

Reacting to the prompt response, the lawmakers commended the state government for its swift action, pledging total grassroots cooperation with security formations deployed to comb the area and forestall future attacks.

Although the police claimed ten persons were killed, residents of the community said more than forty residents were lost to the attack.