How to apply: EFCC opens portal for 2026 job recruitment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opened its recruitment portal for 2026, inviting eligible Nigerians to apply for positions across various cadres, including detective officers and skilled professionals.

The recruitment exercise offers opportunities for candidates with qualifications ranging from secondary school certificates to university degrees, diplomas and professional experience.

According to the recruitment information, applicants are required to submit their applications online through the commission’s official recruitment portal.

Interested candidates are advised to review the eligibility criteria for their preferred positions and ensure they meet the requirements before applying.

EFCC recruitment 2026: Available positions

The recruitment exercise covers four major categories, each with specific educational qualifications and age limits.

1. Detective Superintendent — Assistant Superintendent of EFCC II, GL 08

Applicants seeking this position must possess a bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) from a recognised institution.

Candidates must also provide a valid National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge or exemption certificate.

Age requirement: 18 to 30 years.

2. Detective Inspector — Inspector of EFCC II, GL 06

Candidates applying for this position must possess a National Diploma (ND) or National Certificate in Education (NCE) from a recognised institution.

Age requirement: 18 to 27 years.

3. Detective Assistant — Detective Assistant II, GL 04

Applicants must have at least five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, GCE or NABTEB, including English Language and Mathematics.

The required credits must be obtained in no more than two sittings.

Age requirement: 18 to 25 years.

4. Professionals and skilled workers

The category is open to qualified professionals and experienced workers in several fields.

Eligible disciplines include:

Medicine

Pharmacy

Law

Nursing

Medical Laboratory Science

Engineering and technology-related disciplines

The commission is also seeking experienced personnel in the following areas:

Human Resources Management

Financial Analysis

Media and Publicity

Policy Analysis

Legal Services

Research

Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Library Services

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Driving

Administrative and Clerical Services

Estate Surveying and Valuation

Applicants must have graduated from recognised institutions and possess an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate. Membership of a relevant professional association will be an added advantage.

Age requirement: 18 to 40 years.

General requirements for EFCC recruitment 2026

Applicants must meet the commission’s general eligibility conditions to be considered for recruitment.

The requirements include:

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens.

Candidates must possess basic computer skills.

All academic and professional qualifications must be declared during the application process.

Applicants must be medically fit and provide evidence of fitness from a government-approved hospital.

Candidates must not have tattoos on any part of their bodies.

Applicants must have no criminal record.

Additional requirements apply to cadets. Candidates in this category must be single, while male applicants must be at least 1.67 metres tall and female applicants must have a minimum height of 1.64 metres.

For professionals and skilled workers, a valid national driver’s licence will be an added advantage. Applicants must also demonstrate good character and integrity.

How to apply for EFCC recruitment 2026

Interested and qualified Nigerians are required to complete their applications online through the official EFCC recruitment portal.

Follow these steps:

Visit the official recruitment portal at https://recruitment.efcc.gov.ng. Review the available positions and select the category that matches your qualifications. Read the eligibility requirements carefully to confirm that you meet the criteria. Complete the online application form with accurate personal, educational and professional information. Declare all required academic and professional qualifications and provide the requested supporting information. Review your application to ensure that the details supplied are correct before submitting it. Keep a copy of the completed application form, as shortlisted candidates may be required to present printed copies during screening.

Applicants are advised to use only the official recruitment portal and follow any additional instructions published by the commission.

EFCC recruitment 2026: Deadline and application fee

The recruitment information states that applications are expected to be submitted within one week of the commencement of the exercise.

However, applicants should confirm the official opening and closing dates on the EFCC recruitment portal before submitting their applications, as a specific deadline was not provided in the supplied information.

The application process is stated to be free of charge. Applicants are warned against individuals or organisations demanding money in exchange for recruitment assistance.

The commission advises prospective candidates to rely on information published through its official recruitment portal and avoid unauthorised agents claiming to facilitate employment.

Application portal: https://recruitment.efcc.gov.ng

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