2027: Engaging APC data boys, insult to my integrity — Pat Utomi

Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Pat Utomi, has described engaging social media users he accused of being All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters paid to troll critics as an insult to his integrity.

Utomi said the users began attacking him after he raised concerns about the living and working conditions of Nigerian soldiers, whom he said were poorly paid despite risking their lives to protect the country.

In a post on X on Sunday, the economist alleged that some of those who criticised him were APC supporters benefiting from what he described as “stomach infrastructure”.

“Yesterday, we talked about the poor living and working conditions of Nigerian soldiers compared to their counterparts in the US, and how senators are fattening their pockets with billions of naira while the soldiers who risk their lives every day to protect us are underpaid heavily,” he wrote.

He said some social media users attacked him after he raised the issue, prompting him to examine their profiles.

“Then, some fellows benefiting from stomach infrastructure began to bash us. I took a quick look at their profiles, and it became obvious to me that they were APC data boys trolling anyone who dared to speak up,” Utomi said.

He added that he would not engage with the accounts, saying, “Engaging with any of them is an insult to my integrity.”

In a separate post, Utomi also accused APC politicians of attempting to intimidate Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said Nigerians should not allow such actions to discourage them from participating in the electoral process.

“We have seen videos of APC politicians trying to intimidate Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he wrote.

Utomi urged Nigerians to unite and resist what he described as attempts to instil fear ahead of the polls.

“Nigerians need to understand that these fellows are powerless when we stand united. Do not allow them to sow seeds of fear in you,” he said.

He also called on voters to participate in the election and protect the integrity of their votes.

“Come out, vote, and defend your votes,” Utomi added.