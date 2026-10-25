2027: Tinubu has lost touch with reality, unaware he’s president — Shaibu

The Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, has accused President Bola Tinubu of losing touch with reality, alleging that he is disconnected from the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Shaibu made the allegation during an interview on ARISE News on Sunday, faulting the president for blaming the opposition for hunger despite spending three and a half years in office.

“He has lost touch with reality. Bola is not aware of his environment. He is not aware of what Nigerians are going through. He’s not even aware that he’s president,” Shaibu said.

He described Tinubu’s explanation of the country’s hunger crisis as delusional, arguing that the president should take responsibility for the economic situation under his administration.

“I watched him yesterday and my eight-year-old son who was beside me said, what’s this man talking about? He has been in office for three and a half years. And he’s talking about hunger being created by the opposition. I think it is delusional,” he said.

Shaibu challenged Tinubu to compare the cost of living when he assumed office on May 29, 2023, with the current situation, arguing that Nigerians should not be worse off under his leadership.

He cited the removal of petrol subsidy as a major factor behind rising prices, saying the policy triggered sharp increases in the cost of goods and services.

“Bola Tinubu claimed the podium, and announced that subsidy was gone. And boom, what happened? Everything rose astronomically. The Nigerians cannot afford three square meals today,” he said.

The ADC campaign official also alleged that higher university fees had forced some students out of school, despite the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He further criticised Tinubu for continuing to blame the opposition, noting that the All Progressives Congress governed the country for eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari before handing over power in 2023.

Shaibu said Tinubu’s remarks on hunger raised questions about his understanding of the hardship experienced by ordinary Nigerians.

He argued that the president should be held accountable for his administration’s economic policies rather than attributing the crisis to political opponents.