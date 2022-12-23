By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

A statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday by Kunle Somorin, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said the new appointees would fill the existing vacancies in the public service.

Somorin noted that seniority, merit, professionalism and inclusiveness were considered in appointing the new permanent secretaries.

The governor relied on the provision of Section 208 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include; Engr. Sakirudeen Ayinde Salaam, Mr. Adesoji Augustus Adewuyi, Mr. Hammed Morakinyo Ojo, Mr. Adesina Mufutau Towolawi and Dr (Mrs) Olayinka Nike Elemide.

While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Abiodun urged them to brace up for the challenges of their positions and apply themselves diligently to the “Building Our Future Together” Agenda of the Administration.