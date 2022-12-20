Dr. Clifford Omozeghian giving his acceptance speech

History was made December 17, 2022 as the re-run election for the office of the Worldwide President and Worldwide General Secretary that were declared inconclusive arising from the election held to fill vacant positions during the 2022 National Convention of the Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Alumni Assiciation, that was held on October 29, 2022.

General Secretary of the AAU AAlumni Association, Vincent Ohwofadjeke made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Present at the election were 65 delegates cutting across 13 Chapters of the Association namely; Abuja, Agbor, Asaba, Auchi, Benin, Ekpoma, Ibadan, Lagos, Ozoro, Port Harcourt, Sapele, Ughelli, and Warri.

The election which produced the positions of Assistant Secretary, Organising Secretary, Assistant Organising Secretary, Treasurer, Financial Secretary and Editor in Chief however left the positions of the President and General Secretary inconclusive, while Vice President and Publicity Secretary positions were declared vacant owing to the ineligibility of those that expressed interest to fill them.

In this connection, the Electoral Committee statutorily put in place by the erstwhile National Executive Council of the AAU Alumni Association in conjunction with the Board of Trustees fixed 17th December, 2022 for the re-run election to fill the vacant positions.

Same date was communicated to all delegates through their branch Chairmen. This is in line with the Constitution of the Association which provides that if the out going Executive are unable to hand over by October 31st of an election year, the Board of Trustees of the Association takes over and conduct election within 3 months.

During the election held 17th December, 2022, 10 out of the 13 branches of the Association with their delegates totalling 42 in number were present. These branches include; Abuja, Agbor, Asaba, Auchi, Ekpoma, Ibadan, Ozoro, Port Harcourt, Ughelli, and Warri.

They were accordingly accredited for the rerun election. After voting, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian scored a total of 42 votes to emerge the winner, as the Worldwide President. In the same vein, Vincent Ohwofadjeke scored a total of 42 votes to emerge as the Worldwide General Secretary.

The election which was conducted by the Electoral Committee under the watchful supervision of the Board of Trustees, was adjudged free, fair and credible.

All elected executive viz; President, General Secretary, Asst. General Secretary, Treasurer, Asst. Organising Secretay, Legal Adviser and Editor-in-Chief were immediately sworn in as required by the Constitution; with the positions of the Organising Secretary and Financial Secretary to be sworn in at a later date owing to their absence, while the vacant positions of the Vice President and the Publicity Secretary are to be filled subsequently.

The Board of Trustees Chairman, Prof. A.D Badaiki SAN advised the new executive to work assiduously to ensure that they impact in the University and also admonished the winners and losers to work together as we are a body of one family.

In his acceptance speech, the Worldwide President, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian, thanked the Board of Trustees and delegates for their commitment to the Association.

He promised to work with the best advise that would move the Association to greater heights.

The high point of the day was the Oath of office administered by a Notry Public in the presence of the members of the Board of Trustees and delegates from the various branches.

The event took place at the Alumni Secretariat in the main campus of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state.