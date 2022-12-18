By Efosa Taiwo

Jaylen Smith has become the youngest Black mayor in the United States after being elected in a runoff election.

Smith, 18, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election to emerge the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.

Smith had 218 votes, compared to Matthews’ 139, according to election results.

Smith announced his win in a Facebook post, saying: “Citizens of Earle, Arkansas, it’s official!! I am your newly elected Mayor of Earle, Arkansas… ‘It’s Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas.’ I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all.”